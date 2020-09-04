Ronald Coolidge

ELIDA — Ronald E. Coolidge, 82, of Elida, Ohio, passed away on Thursday September 03, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Ron was born on September 30, 1937, to George Emerson and Amanda May (Glass) Coolidge. On February 19, 1960, Ron married Mary Ellen Pence who preceded him in death August 19, 1984. On August 15, 1986, Ron married Janet (Jan) (Lame) Pulford and she survives at the residence.

Ron is survived by his three children: daughter Kaille (Mark) Dieringer of Lima, Ohio; son Jeff (Trixie) Coolidge of Lima, Ohio; son Doug (Darlene) Coolidge of Elida, Ohio; He is also survived by two step – sons: Lynn Pulford of New Mexico and Tim (Jill Stiles) Pulford of Florida. Ron is survived by his six grandchildren: Alex and Claire Dieringer; Burke and Corey Coolidge; Brice and Sidney Coolidge. He is also survived by six step – grandchildren: Heather Pulford, Jacob Pulford, Shane Pulford, Jonah Aguire, Crystal Greaves, and Kami Joseph. He is also survived by four step – great grandchildren with two on the way. Ron is also survived by his brother Tom (Mary) Coolidge of Elida, Ohio; his sisters Gloria (Jim) Miller of Cairo, Ohio and Joyce Brooks of Lima, Ohio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ron was a 1955 graduate of Elida High School. He was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Elida, Ohio. Ron started his career at Holtzapple's Hatchery in Elida, Ohio and retired after 30 years of service in the Maintenance Department at Westinghouse in Lima, Ohio. Ron enjoyed doing farm work and tinkering outside. He also enjoyed bowling. He loved to go camping, to travel and to spend his winters in Arizona.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary Ellen. He was also preceded in death by his brother - in - laws Denny Brooks and Roger Layton and his sister – in - law Darlene Layton.

Visitation will take place on Monday September 07, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Siferd Hanneman Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 08, 2020, at Siferd Hanneman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida, Ohio. Service will be officiated by Reverend Randy Coleman. Memorials in Ron's memory are to be directed to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be left at Hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social-distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Dept. of Health.