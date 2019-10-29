LIMA — Ronald D. Cox, 84, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:54 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born on March 9, 1935 in Freeport, IL to the late Donald and Zelma {Grinnell} Cox.

On May 12, 1962, he married Jill Greenup, who preceded him in death April 26, 2018. Ronald was a member of the Eagles and St. John's Catholic Church in Lima. Ronald loved to golf and fish and enjoyed playing BINGO during his time at Lochhaven Assisted Living.

He is survived by his daughter Holly (Joel Kahl) Cox of Young Harris, GA, son Greg (Angi Weber) Cox of Columbus, OH, grandchildren Ryan Cox and Natalie Cox, sister Jackie (Ronald) Rower, and brothers-in-law John (Kathy) Greenup and James (Deb) Greenup.

In addition to his parents and his wife Jill, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Cox Jr. and sister-in-law Jane (Donald) Pauff.

His family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, where a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Fr. David Ross will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church or Allen County Library.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com