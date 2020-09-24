1/1
Ronald Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Ronald E. "Ron" Curtis, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:40 AM at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on July 29, 1944 in Lima, Ohio to the late Earl and Fern (Shields) Curtis. On November 26, 1969 Ronald married Kathy Knupp and she survives in Lima.

Ronald retired from Dana Corporation. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served from 1963 to 1965. He was a member of the Eagles Post #370 of Lima. Ronald loved to golf, play cards and watch his grandchildren play sports.

Ronald is also survived by his daughter: Angie (Rich) Manley of Lima; three grandchildren: Ali Manley, Alyssa Manley and Keaton Manley; a brother, Larry (Barb) Curtis of Lima; and two sisters: Karen Curtis of Lima and Deb Wildermuth of St. Marys.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Curtis.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family service will be held with Pastor Brandi Rigsby officiating. Military Honor's will be conducted by the Navy Honor Guard. The memorial service for Ronald will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Friends may call from 10:00 am to 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Eagles Post #370 and/or the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved