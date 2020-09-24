Ronald Curtis

LIMA — Ronald E. "Ron" Curtis, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:40 AM at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on July 29, 1944 in Lima, Ohio to the late Earl and Fern (Shields) Curtis. On November 26, 1969 Ronald married Kathy Knupp and she survives in Lima.

Ronald retired from Dana Corporation. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served from 1963 to 1965. He was a member of the Eagles Post #370 of Lima. Ronald loved to golf, play cards and watch his grandchildren play sports.

Ronald is also survived by his daughter: Angie (Rich) Manley of Lima; three grandchildren: Ali Manley, Alyssa Manley and Keaton Manley; a brother, Larry (Barb) Curtis of Lima; and two sisters: Karen Curtis of Lima and Deb Wildermuth of St. Marys.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Curtis.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family service will be held with Pastor Brandi Rigsby officiating. Military Honor's will be conducted by the Navy Honor Guard. The memorial service for Ronald will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Friends may call from 10:00 am to 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Eagles Post #370 and/or the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.