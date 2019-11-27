Ronald Easton (1969 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Easton.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
200 E. Wapakoneta St.
Waynesfield, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
200 E. Wapakoneta St.
Waynesfield, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
200 E. Wapakoneta St.
Waynesfield, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WAYNESFIELD — Ronald J. "Ron" Easton, 50, of Waynesfield, died 5:14 p.m., Tues. Nov. 26, 2019, at his home with his family and girl friend at his side. He was born July 21, 1969, in Lima, the son of Stanley A. & Martha G. (Lhamon) Easton. His mother survives in Lakeview, OH, and his father is deceased.

Survivors include, his girl friend, Julie Smith, Celina, OH, a sister, Lura Easton, Lakeview, a brother, Steven (Candy) Easton, Lakeview, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins, numerous close friends.

Ron was a graduate of Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, Bellefontaine, OH, where he studied auto body repair. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and taking trips with his girlfriend.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Sat. Nov. 30, 2019, at the Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, OH, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.