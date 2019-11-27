WAYNESFIELD — Ronald J. "Ron" Easton, 50, of Waynesfield, died 5:14 p.m., Tues. Nov. 26, 2019, at his home with his family and girl friend at his side. He was born July 21, 1969, in Lima, the son of Stanley A. & Martha G. (Lhamon) Easton. His mother survives in Lakeview, OH, and his father is deceased.

Survivors include, his girl friend, Julie Smith, Celina, OH, a sister, Lura Easton, Lakeview, a brother, Steven (Candy) Easton, Lakeview, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins, numerous close friends.

Ron was a graduate of Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, Bellefontaine, OH, where he studied auto body repair. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and taking trips with his girlfriend.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Sat. Nov. 30, 2019, at the Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, OH, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.