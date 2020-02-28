Ronald L. Farsht, age 85, of Lima, passed away at 3:06 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born on July 28, 1934 in Lima, Ohio to Walter and Mabel (Forest) Farsht who preceded him in death. On Nov. 12, 1960 he married Dorothy John and she passed away on Oct. 2, 1995. Ronald later married Kathy Thomas and she survives in Lima.

Ronald retired as a maintenance custodian for the former Marathon Electric Company. He previously worked as an assembler for Clark Equipment. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 370, Lima.

Ronald is survived by his wife Kathy, 2 sons; Torin Farsht and Randy (Lisa) Farsht, 2 daughters; Janice (Penni Cash) Nutt and Lin Rowland, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and a son in law Christopher Nutt. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Farsht.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral Services will start at 1 pm with Pastor Ted Bible officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors being rendered by post 1275.

