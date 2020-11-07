LIMA — Ronald Ray Gorby, 89, passed away quietly on Oct. 27, 2020, in Lima, Ohio. Ron was born in Marion, Ohio on Jan. 3, 1931. He is survived by his sister, Arlene, and his brother, Jerry, and was predeceased by his wife, Hazel, his brothers, Milan and Bob, and his sister, Marilyn. Ron and Hazel have four surviving children, Chuck, Keith, Kevin, and Christine. There are also 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Many will remember Ron, his friendly smile, and his sense of humor as the owner/operator of Ron Gorby's Marathon Service Station on the corner of North and McDonald in downtown Lima for over 35 years.

No memorial or funeral services are being announced. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a charity of your choice or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

