Ronald Hanthorn
1937 - 2020
LIMA —Ronald "Ron" J. Hanthorn, 83, passed away on December 2, 2020, at 12:32 am, at Cridersville Health Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born February 9, 1937 in Lima, OH, to Clyde and Anna (Zimmer) Hanthorn who both preceded him in death. On June 14, 1959 he married Linda (Thompson) Hanthorn who preceded him in death on October 12, 2011.

Ron graduated from Lafayette High School in 1956. He worked at Ford Motor Company and retired after thirty years of service. Some of his hobbies included Amateur Radio and traveling to various locations in the United States.

Ron is survived by his children, Mark (Patty) Hanthorn of Lima, OH, Sherri (Tom) Utz of Cridersville, OH, Brian Hanthorn, Lima, OH, grandchildren, Michelle (Chase) Hamrick of Bryan, OH, Craig Hanthorn of Cincinnati, OH, Brina Hanthorn of Baton Rouge, LA, Shawn Hanthorn of Jacksonville, NC, Tyler Meeker of Lima, OH, Logan Meeker of Franklin, OH, Hannah Meeker of Cridersville, OH, three great grandchildren, and brother, Heb (Marilyn) Hanthorn of Lima, OH.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Mo Oliver to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cridersville Health Care, 603 E Main Street, Cridersville, Ohio 45806.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL
Memories & Condolences

