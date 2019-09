SIDNEY — Ronald E. "Ron" Harwell, 64, died at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Kylan Booser will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.