VANCLEAVE, Miss. — Ronald A. Herold, age 55, passed away June 9, 2019, at his residence in VanCleave, MS. Ron was born on June 28, 1963, in Lima, OH to David Herold of Lima, OH and Karen (Fair) Herold of Stockridge, GA who both survive.

Ron was a 1981 graduate of Bluffton High School. He had previously worked in camper sales and service in the Lima area. Then Ron moved down south and eventually settled in VanCleave, MS where he had recently been working as a welder in an auto salvage yard. He was a proud NRA member. Ron liked to hunt, fish and go shooting.

In addition to his parents, Ron is survived by his siblings: Toni (Ed) Woodson of Savannah, GA, Sandy (Mark) Miles of Lima, OH and Mike Herold of Stockbridge, GA, several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Ida Herold and his maternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Fair.

According to Ron's wishes there will be private family services held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .