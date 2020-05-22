SANDUSKY — Ronald Gene Hile, 75, residing in Sandusky, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center. Ron was born on March 28, 1945 in Lima, OH to the late Lewis Tobias and Rose Marie (Deoctavio) Hile. Ron graduated from Elida High School in 1963. He was a self-employed sign painter and antique car restorer. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on racecars and antique cars, and spending time with his family. Ron is survived by his son, Ron (Rebecca) Hile II of Sandusky; granddaughter, Nicolette and grandson, Ronnie; sister, Carol Ann Van Horn of Lima; brothers, Fred Hile and Mike Hile both of Lima and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his half sister, Maxine Bradford and half brothers, Marvin Barnes and Loren Barnes. Private family services will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Shawnee Chapel in Lima, OH. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Sandusky is handling local arrangements. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Allen County, OH. Those wishing to contribute to Ron's memory may do so to his grandchildren's college fund, c/o Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.