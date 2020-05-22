Ronald Hile
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDUSKY — Ronald Gene Hile, 75, residing in Sandusky, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center. Ron was born on March 28, 1945 in Lima, OH to the late Lewis Tobias and Rose Marie (Deoctavio) Hile. Ron graduated from Elida High School in 1963. He was a self-employed sign painter and antique car restorer. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on racecars and antique cars, and spending time with his family. Ron is survived by his son, Ron (Rebecca) Hile II of Sandusky; granddaughter, Nicolette and grandson, Ronnie; sister, Carol Ann Van Horn of Lima; brothers, Fred Hile and Mike Hile both of Lima and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his half sister, Maxine Bradford and half brothers, Marvin Barnes and Loren Barnes. Private family services will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Shawnee Chapel in Lima, OH. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Sandusky is handling local arrangements. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Allen County, OH. Those wishing to contribute to Ron's memory may do so to his grandchildren's college fund, c/o Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved