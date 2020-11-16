GLANDORF - Ronald Lee "JR" Kahle, 56, of Glandorf died 12:30 a.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born November 3, 1964 in Lima to Ronald and Irma (Unverferth) Kahle. His parents survive in Kalida. On November 7, 1998 he married Christine Ruhe, who survives in Glandorf.

Also surviving is a son: Tyler Ruhe-Kahle of Glandorf; 2 sisters: Linda (Keith) Remlinger and Sheryl (Steve) Krouse, both of Kalida; a brother: Bruce (Linda) Kahle of Kalida; sister-in-law: Cindy (Rob) Davis of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jr was the owner of K & L Ready Mix, Inc., Kalida. He graduated form Owens Technical College. He was a member of both the Ottawa and Leipsic Eagles, a social member of the Ottawa VFW and was a Son of the American Legion. He was on the board of Ohio Ready Mix.

Jr was very supportive of area communities and made many contributions through local charities and benefits. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and very generous heart.

The funeral mass will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The arrangements are by LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Due to regulations regarding the COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

