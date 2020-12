Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Ronald L. Kiefer, 86, died at 5:32 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be a noon on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta.



