COLUMBUS GROVE — Ronald R. Korte, 76, of Columbus Grove died 5:07 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. He was born November 10, 1943 to the late Raymond J. and Marie P. (Bockrath) Korte.

Ron married Barbara Barkimer on April 4, 1964, they later divorced. To that marriage were born two sons and a daughter, Bradley (Paula) Korte, Eric Korte and Jan (Wayne) Eversole.

Ron married the former Carol Eder of September 1, 1990, and she preceded him in passing on December 20, 2014. Carol brought to their marriage two sons and two daughters Verne (Kelly) Peake, Scott (Megan) Eder, Jean (Mike) Laurita and Sherrie (Kyle) McCluer. Ron and Carol shared 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a special foster granddaughter, Brandy (Zack) DeVandry.

Ron was also preceded in death by his step-father, William (Bill) Schmersal, his sister, Jane (Sony) Williams; 2 brothers-in-law, Joseph Dugger and Ellion Williams; 2 nieces, Robin (Westrick) Bando and Tina Hunt and a nephew, Timmy Hunt.

Ron grew up on the Family farm, which greatly influenced his hard working attitude and initiated his creative side for finding solutions to perplexing daily problems. Ron's farm background, schooling and experiences spurred on his ability to get around roadblocks and helped him build a better life. Ron enjoyed his time as a volunteer CG Firefighter, adult softball league player, outings as an amateur golfer and being a deer hunter.

Ron had a varied employment career, which started in high school working for Neu's Berry Farm. After graduating in 1961 from CGHS he worked for Grove-Dale Elevator, Columbus Grove and then progressed with the start-up business at Witt-Gorr Displays in Columbus Grove. Next, a supervisor's position with LP-Louisiana Pacific, Ottawa, a long-distance semi driver for Sehlhorst Brothers, Kalida and finally, a semi driver for Midwest Logistics at KMI, Kalida.

Ron's memory is left to be cherished not only by his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, but also his sisters, Alice (Dan) Hall, Phyllis (Tim) Hunt, Arlene (Alan) Stover and Virginia Thompson and brother, Robert (Theresa) Korte.

The funeral mass will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove with Father David L. Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyercg@fairpoint.net