COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Ronald Lavern Kraegel, 80, formerly of Elida, passed away peacefully at 9:01 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home. He was born May 12, 1939 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Alvin and Helen (Quillman) Kraegel. On February 1, 1959, he married Madalyn Seeburger and they celebrated 60 years of marriage earlier this year.

Ron worked for 35 years as a cable splicer and outside plant engineer for the United Telephone Company. He then worked as a contractor supporting the telephone company for a few years as he eased into retirement.

Ron loved to spend his time tending gardens, woodworking and following his favorite NASCAR drivers. He and his family traveled around the country creating many wonderful memories. After retirement, Ron and Madalyn traveled in their 5th wheel for nearly 20 years, visiting many national treasures across the country and more importantly touching the lives of everyone that they met and befriended. Eventually, Ron and Madalyn settled in Coolidge, AZ to enjoy the warmer weather.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Hilda "Marie" McDougle, Vera Mae Bezruczko and Dorothy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Madalyn (Seeburger) Kraegel, daughter Jody (Carmen) Henson, grandchildren Nikki Henson, Chad Henson and John Henson, along with son Randy (Jan) Kraegel, grandchildren Zach Kraegel and Jeff (Samantha) Kraegel and great grandchild Kainan Kraegel.

The family would like to thank the caregivers from Hospice Family Care of Casa Grande, AZ for their loving care of Ron and his family during his last days. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Family Care, Inc. at 1175 E. Cottonwood Lane #1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122.