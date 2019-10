WAPAKONETA — Ronald L. Kruse, 66, died at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System Emergency Room.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Pastor Dennis Gaertner will officiate. Burial will be in Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.