Ronald Langmeyer

LIMA — Ronald Paul Langmeyer, age 78, was called home to the Lord at 11:03 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Ronald was born June 27, 1942 in lima, to the late Eugene and Rita (Warnecke) Langmeyer. On May 29, 1965 he married Roberta (Keiffer) Langmeyer. Ronald was a 1960 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

Ronald worked as a serviceman for Dominion Energy for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was an avid bowler, golfer and he enjoyed Bass fishing with family and friends. He was a fan of the Lima Central Catholic T-Birds, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cincinnati Reds. He especially loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Roberta (Keiffer) Langmeyer of Lima; three children, Pamela Thomakos of Morrow, Brian Langmeyer of Columbus and Todd (Jessica) Langmeyer of Hamilton; six grandchildren, Malina Thomakos, Andrew Thomakos, Sophia Thomakos, Caroline Langmeyer, Ainsley Clark, Lorelei Langmeyer; siblings, Judy (Pat) Ryan, Jerry (Tess) Langmeyer, Katherine Stoody, Dan (Gloria) Langmeyer, in-laws, Logan Nolan, Ruth LeBlanc, Rachel Keiffer, Jeanette Robison, Marilyn (Joe ) Vinoski, Tom (Nancy ) Keiffer, John Ervin and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Leona (Schneider) Keiffer and in-laws, Herb Stoody, Robert "Sonny" Keiffer, Delores (Bob) Whitacre, Mildred Nolan, Joan McRae, Paul Keiffer, Dana Robison, Ron Keiffer and Carol Ervin.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Lost Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Comfort Keepers, Interim Hospice and to family and friends for the wonderful care they provided during this difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 West Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Father Mike Sergi will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and V.F.W. #1275.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. 912 Killian Hill Rd, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 West Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801.

