LIMA — Minister Ronald Larry, age 74, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 8, 2019, at approximately 4:52 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on March 7, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to the union of George and Eunice (Canty) Larry; both parents preceded him in death.

On June 22, 1986 he was united in holy matrimony to Debra Lee Penrose, who survives in Lima.

Minister Ron was a retired salesman at Tom Ahl Dealership, he was also an account executive for Credit Card Terminals. He loved to be with his wife, going to dinner, spending time with his family and ministering to anyone he met.

Besides his loving wife Debra he leaves to cherish his precious memory 4 sons; Michael Pruitt (Thomasina), Brantley Pruitt (special friend - Danielle) and Marquis Larry (Fiancé -Tiffinie) all of Lima, and Ronald E. Larry (Fiancé - Mercedes) of Findlay, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; Donald Larry of Detroit and Charles Larry (Betty) of Lima; and a sister; Vanessa Larry of Detroit.

He was preceded in death by a son; Anthony M. Larry, and a grandson. His Father and Mother-in-law; Charles C. and Ann M. Penrose. A brother; Carl Larry. 4 sisters; Cecelia Larry, Geneva Larry, Mary E. Fletcher and Ellen Washington.

Home Going Services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries with Rev. Ronald Fails, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

