WAPAKONETA — Ronald N. Luttrell I, age 80 of Wapakoneta and formerly of Cridersville, passed at 1:26 a.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence in Wapakoneta. He was born May 28, 1938 in Nowata, Oklahoma. The son of the late Nile Preston and Beatrice M. Brentlinger Luttrell. On June 22, 1958 he married Nancy Juel Klink who survives in Wapakoneta.

Ron graduated from Lima Senior High School and went on to attend the Ohio Police Academy. Following the academy he became a patrolman in Russell's Point during the riots and helped cover the Lafayette and Harrod communities. They moved to Cridersville in 1967 where he started his career as Cridersville Police Chief. He spent 19 years working for Sheller Globe while he was police chief. After Sheller Globe he worked at United Fire Apparatus in Cridersville for 15 years; followed by his retirement in 2009 from Stoops Freightliner.

He volunteered 40 years and was a life member with the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department. As an assistant chief to Darrel Chapman, he helped establish and ran the cadet firefighter program, and helped in the training of Auglaize County firefighters. Ron served as past president, vice president, and a board member with the Northwestern Volunteer Fireman's Association. His memberships included the Cridersville Lion's Club Bass Busters, Horseman's Association, the Ohio Umpires Association, and he was an avid Ohio State fan, who loved the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds.

Ron loved and treasured his family dearly and was a wonderful role model for them always putting family first. He had a passion for animals especially his two dog buddies Peanut and Bandit and enjoying horses was a big part of his life. He will be remembered not only for being a good example and mentor, but also for being a jokester and making people laugh.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his six children - Mindy (Dave) Dilsaver of Marion; Cindy (Dennis) Inkrott of Delphos; Randy (Linda) Luttrell of Westminster, CO; Tammy (Mark) Kinstle of St. Mary's; Ron (Shelly) Luttrell II of Mansfield; Tim (Lisa) Luttrell of Morrow, OH; 20 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren with one due in July.

He was preceded in death by a brother - James E. Luttrell who passed on march 20, 2012.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 6, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor Gregg Parkman, from the Marion Nazarene Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.,Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department or the Equestrian Therapy Program.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com