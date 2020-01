DELPHOS — Ronald J. Miller, 71, of Delphos, passed away January 22, 2020, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Full Military Grave Rites will be performed.

Friends may call January 26, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, with a parish wake at 7:30 p.m.