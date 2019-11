CONTINENTAL — Ronald E. "Joe" Okuly, 71, died Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Creek.

Friends may call 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.