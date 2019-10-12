LIMA — Ronald R. "Ron" Purtell, age 79, passed away at 11:20 am Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home with his beloved wife and nephew by his side.

Ron was born October 31, 1939 in Syracuse, NY to the late Anthony George and Edna M. (Johnson) Purtell. On October 22, 1988 he married the love of his life, Kristin A. (Grevstad) Purtell.

Ron proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from General Dynamics in 1994 after 25 years of service. Ron enjoyed attending his nephews sporting events and he loved to tinker around the house.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kristin A. Purtell of Lima; four sons, Tony Purtell, John Purtell, Scott Purtell, Shane Purtell and a daughter, Tamara Purtell; twin nephews, Trace Plaugher wife Jamillah of Arlington, TX and Kane Plaugher of Lima, nephew, Ian Plaugher of Lima and his beloved dogs, Noah and Ricky.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Nelson; three brothers and a sister.

Ron's wishes were that no services be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

