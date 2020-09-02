1/1
Ronald Reed
WAPAKONETA — Ronald Carl Reed, age 65 of Wapakoneta, passed at 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born November 9, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to the late Otto Carl and Betty Jean Folk Reed. On July 3, 1997 he married Nancy Jean Whitling Stuttler, who survives.

Ron retired from Honda Engine Plant. He was a member of the American Legion of Wapakoneta, the Midwest Shooting Center and enjoyed playing the guitar.

Also surviving a daughter - Belinda Cramer of Columbus Grove; a son - Christopher (Alisha) Reed of Ottawa; a step daughter - Bobby (Danielle) Woehler of Vandalia; a step son - Alan (Natalie) Stuttler of Spencerville; several grandchildren; a brother - James Reed of Decatur, IN; 2 sisters - Cheryl Thomas Decatur, IN; and Cindy (Dave) Huttle of Columbus.

A memorial service will begin 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Brad Lambert will officiate. Burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery, near Spencerville.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
