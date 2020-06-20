Ronald Ridenour
DUBLIN — Funeral services for Ronald Gene Ridenour will be private. Burial will take place at Wolfcreek Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died on June 17, 2020 at Dublin Methodist Hospital from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born on May 25, 1938 in Kenton to the late Edgar and Helena (Jones) Ridenour. He married his wife of 36 years, Marcia Davis on August 2, 1985 and she survives in Dublin.

Also surviving are a sister; Linda (Gene) Obenour, children; Mark (Lisa) Ridenour, Laura Savage, Myra (Steve) Diepenbrock, Rita (Tim) Clark, Kim (Jeff) Williams, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Ron graduated from Kenton High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve. He was a farmer, Rockwell employee, EMT, Realtor, and standardbred horse owner. He helped found the Rockwell Credit Union and served several years on its board.Ron was a member of the Elks Lodge #157 and Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Visit www.oursaviorskenton.org, select give in the menu to donate.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
