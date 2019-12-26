OTTAWA — Ronald H. Rosengarten, 73 of Ottawa died at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born November 28, 1946 in Lima to the late Thomas and Rosalie (Niese) Rosengarten. On February 14, 1992 he married Sharon Gallagher who survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are three children, Lee (Tracie) Rosengarten of Bluffton, Terry (Tom) Michel of Ottawa and Tammy (Rob) Beers of Findlay; a stepdaughter, Kary Thomas of Alabama; two stepsons, Kevin Thomas and Kyle Thomas of Findlay; eight grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; four brothers, Gene (Carolyn) Rosengarten of Florida, Steve (Judy) Rosengarten, Rick (Donna) Rosengarten and Allen (Stephanie) Rosengarten all of Ottawa.

Ron was a partner in the former Rosengarten Construction in Ottawa. He and his wife owned the Rose n Garden Bed and Breakfast in Ottawa for 13 years. Ron was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Ron was a member of the Ottawa , American Legion, and member and past president of the Ottawa Eagles. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Military Services will be by the Ottawa American Legion, , and AM Vets.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Memorials may be made to the Ottawa or Ottawa American Legion.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.