Ronald Strayer

DENVER, Colo. — Ronald Niles Strayer, 86, passed away peacefully, with family by his side at his home in Denver, Colorado.

Ron was born in Delphos, Ohio on January 20, 1934 to Russell and Velma Clark Strayer who preceded him in death. His loving wife of 64 years, Juanita (Martin) Strayer, survives him.

Ron is survived by his five children, Terry (Heidi) Strayer of Bend, Oregon, Greg (Lynn) Strayer of Westminster, Colorado; Rhonda (Bill) Babirad of Westminster, Colorado, Roxane (Shelley) Strayer of Thornton, Colorado and Scott (Rosalind) Strayer of Thornton, Colorado. He was the proud grandpa to 9 grandchildren, Michael (Brandie) Strayer and David (Nicole) Strayer; Michael (Marisa) Babirad and Mark Babirad; Matthew (Jennifer) Strayer and Ashley (Jason) Gerk; Nathanial, Jacob, and Macy Strayer; and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest brother Michael (Becky) Strayer who resides in Delphos, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his brothers Gale and Gary and sister Marilyn Louth.

Ron served in the Navy from 1951 to 1954, serving as Ships Serviceman Third Class (SH-3) aboard the USS Saint Paul CA-73. He is a Past Master of the Masonic Lupton Lodge #119. Ron had a very long and successful career in manufacturing management before retiring in 2014.

During his life he enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, racing pigeons, and he especially enjoyed taking vacations with his family. His family trips to Moab, Sanibel Island, and the Oregon Coast were very special to him. Ron spent many weekends and holidays camping and boating with his wife, kids and grandkids at Lake McConaughy. He also looked forward to his fishing trips to South Dakota with his son and grandsons. Each vacation gave him the opportunity to spend time with different members of his Colorado, Oregon and Ohio families. In June of this year he was determined and successful in making one last trip to Moab to be with his family.

Services for Ron will be held on August 28th at 3:00 pm at Horan and McConaty in Thornton, Colorado. Ron will be laid to rest in the future in Delphos, Ohio with other late family members.