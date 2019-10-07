LIMA — Ronald E. Thiesing, 93, passed away at 8:05 am, October 5, 2019 at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

He was born June 9, 1926 in Lima to Homer H. and Maude (Parker) Thiesing who preceded him in death. On December 27, 1947 he married Janet Percy who preceded him in death on December 23, 2018.

Ron retired as a supervisor from Ford Motor Company and then worked part-time for Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, BPOElks 54, Lima Lodge 205 F & AM, Past President of the Lima Shrine Club, a 32nd Degree Mason Order of the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Post 1275, and Shawnee Country Club. He was a HAM Radio operator and an Indian Guide. He enjoyed oil painting, golf, traveling, snorkeling, and was a very talented wood worker.

Survivors include: a Daughter, Marcia (Red) Redlaczyk of Whitmore Lake, MI a Son, Mark Thiesing of Lima; 5 Grandchildren, Robin, Megan, Eric, Christina, and Kurt; 9 Great-grandchildren; a Brother, Donald J. (Sharon) Parker of Lima.

Friends may call from Noon until time of Masonic Services at 2:00 pm Saturday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL followed by a Memorial Service with Rev. John Foster officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Allen County Museum.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.