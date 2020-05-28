Ronald Wagner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELPHOS — Ronald W. Wagner, 84, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos. He was born September 9, 1935 in Delphos to Richard and Loretta (Gerdeman) Wagner. On March 15, 1986, he married Arlene (Renner) Wagner, who survives in Delphos. Ron is survived by his five children, twelve grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Morris of Delphos; a brother-in-law, Richard Nichols of Marion, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Sue Wagner of Delphos. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wagner; two brothers, Harold A. Wagner, and Ralph E. (Mary) Wagner; a sister, Helen Nichols; brother-in-law, William Morris. Ron served in the United States Air Force. He began his career at the Texaco Station on the corner of Fifth and Pierce Streets in Delphos. He went on to own and operate the Marathon Station that was on Second Street. He worked at I&K, and then partnered with Jim Illig in running the WIK's BBQ Chicken Wagon. Ron purchased and ran the Town House Restaurant (now Topp Chalet). He built the Town House Drive Thru, and built the building next door for his pizza carry-out. He then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where he was a construction superintendent for Case Construction. He moved back to Delphos and owned and ran The Creamery for over five years. Ron was a volunteer fireman and a substitute rural route mail carrier. A Funeral Mass will begin at noon on Saturday, May 30, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with military honors conducted by Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday with a Parish Wake Service at 6:00 p.m.; and from 10:30-11:30 Saturday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation or to the Sisters of Notre Dame. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Weber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Wake
06:00 PM
Weber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home
1840 E 5Th St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 695-0033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved