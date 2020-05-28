DELPHOS — Ronald W. Wagner, 84, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos. He was born September 9, 1935 in Delphos to Richard and Loretta (Gerdeman) Wagner. On March 15, 1986, he married Arlene (Renner) Wagner, who survives in Delphos. Ron is survived by his five children, twelve grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Morris of Delphos; a brother-in-law, Richard Nichols of Marion, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Sue Wagner of Delphos. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wagner; two brothers, Harold A. Wagner, and Ralph E. (Mary) Wagner; a sister, Helen Nichols; brother-in-law, William Morris. Ron served in the United States Air Force. He began his career at the Texaco Station on the corner of Fifth and Pierce Streets in Delphos. He went on to own and operate the Marathon Station that was on Second Street. He worked at I&K, and then partnered with Jim Illig in running the WIK's BBQ Chicken Wagon. Ron purchased and ran the Town House Restaurant (now Topp Chalet). He built the Town House Drive Thru, and built the building next door for his pizza carry-out. He then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where he was a construction superintendent for Case Construction. He moved back to Delphos and owned and ran The Creamery for over five years. Ron was a volunteer fireman and a substitute rural route mail carrier. A Funeral Mass will begin at noon on Saturday, May 30, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with military honors conducted by Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday with a Parish Wake Service at 6:00 p.m.; and from 10:30-11:30 Saturday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation or to the Sisters of Notre Dame. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.