LIMA — Ronald K. Weaver, 69, died at 6:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019, at his residence in Lima, Ohio.

Ronald was born on June 29, 1950, in Berlin, Germany, to Dwight Leonard Weaver and Helga (Jordan) Weaver. He married Susan (Sevitz) Weaver. She survives in Lima.

He was a volunteer at Lima Memorial Health Systems and Johnny Appleseed Parks.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Matt) Walker, Stephanie Weaver, Alyssa (Robert) Kregloh, Marlo (Matt) Duffy, Carly Neil; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Chamberlain Huckeriede Funeral Home. A separate Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence, for address email [email protected]

Memorial contributions may be made to Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks, 2355 Ada Rd., Lima, Ohio 45801.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.