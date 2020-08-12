1/1
Ronald Webb
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

UNIOPOLIS — Ronald Hugh 'Curly' Webb, age 93 of Uniopolis, passed at 11:40 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Otterbein-Cridersville Retirement Community. He was born December 30, 1926 in Union Township, Auglaize County, Ohio to the late John Wesley 'Jack' and Ida Belle Gross Webb. On October 15, 1948 he married Patricia L. Webb, who passed March 6, 2015.

Mr. Webb retired as a corrections officer from the State of Ohio and was a member of the Uniopolis United Methodist Church. He was a World War II, U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the V.F.W. Post 8445, the American Legion Post 330, and a Mason with the Hammer Lodge #167.

Survivors include 2 sons - Donald Wesley (Melanie) Webb of Wapakoneta and David Bud (Elizabeth 'Libby') Webb of Wapakoneta; 4 grandchildren - Adam, Courtney, Renee, and Kelly; 4 great grandchildren - Josie, Julia, Sam, and Hattie; a brother - John Gilbert 'Bud' Webb of Uniopolis.

He was preceded in death by a brother - Donald E. Webb.

Private family services will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev.

David Gordon will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis. Military rites will be observed by V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta.

Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present during visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Uniopolis United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved