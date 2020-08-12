UNIOPOLIS — Ronald Hugh 'Curly' Webb, age 93 of Uniopolis, passed at 11:40 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Otterbein-Cridersville Retirement Community. He was born December 30, 1926 in Union Township, Auglaize County, Ohio to the late John Wesley 'Jack' and Ida Belle Gross Webb. On October 15, 1948 he married Patricia L. Webb, who passed March 6, 2015.

Mr. Webb retired as a corrections officer from the State of Ohio and was a member of the Uniopolis United Methodist Church. He was a World War II, U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the V.F.W. Post 8445, the American Legion Post 330, and a Mason with the Hammer Lodge #167.

Survivors include 2 sons - Donald Wesley (Melanie) Webb of Wapakoneta and David Bud (Elizabeth 'Libby') Webb of Wapakoneta; 4 grandchildren - Adam, Courtney, Renee, and Kelly; 4 great grandchildren - Josie, Julia, Sam, and Hattie; a brother - John Gilbert 'Bud' Webb of Uniopolis.

He was preceded in death by a brother - Donald E. Webb.

Private family services will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev.

David Gordon will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis. Military rites will be observed by V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta.

Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present during visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Uniopolis United Methodist Church.

