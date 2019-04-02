BLUFFTON — Ronald K. Zimmerly, 92, passed away April 2, 2019 at his residence. Ronald was born February 3, 1927 in Bluffton to the late Melvin and Eunice Lavina (Gratz) Zimmerly. On November 7, 1952, he married Norma Montgomery Zimmerly who preceded him in death on September 25, 2009.

Ronald was a graduate of Bluffton High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Panama. Ronald was a dairy farmer of registered holsteins. He also was a rural and city carrier in Bluffton and worked inside the Lima Post Office. Ronald was a member of Ebenezer Mennonite Church in Bluffton. He was a member of the Swiss Speaking group and enjoyed sports, attending many sports events, playing dominoes, listening to music and was an avid fan of the Ohio State University.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Tim) Masel of Fostoria; two grandchildren, Kerry (Bill) Razor, Dale (Roberto McClin) Masel; two great grandchildren, Katie and Josh Razor and special friend and companion, Betty Moser of Bluffton.

Ronald was preceded in death by a brother, Merlin Zimmerly.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ebenezer Mennonite Church in Bluffton. Pastors Jim King, Dick Potter and Kathy Brauen officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery, Bluffton where military honors will take place. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to Bridge Hospice or Ebenezer Mennonite Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.