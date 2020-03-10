LIMA — Ronda K. Davis, 54, passed away on March 8, 2020, at 2:46 pm, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Ronda K. was born March 2, 1966 in Lima, Ohio Ellis Jenkins and Marilyn (Stoddard) Jenkins, both of whom preceded her in death.

Ronda was a special woman who loved deeply, endlessly, and touched countless lives. She dedicated many years of service with Allen County Job and Family Services and she was a member of Delphos Trinity United Methodist Church. Ronda lived her life as a light to anyone who needed it. She was always finding a way to help or do something for someone else. A card in the mail, a phone call, a random act of kindness, she spread love throughout her world. She was always there for anyone that needed someone, even if they didn't know it. Her home was always full of friends and she was always so delighted to have people over to visit. Ultimately, Ronda loved her family most of all. Her family could always count on her to prepare amazing meals, watch movies with them, and share in precious laughter and fellowship. She was never far from her dogs and her loved ones. She will be missed by so many, but she will always be with those that were close to her, hoping for a house full of friends, family, and love.

Survivors include: children, Sean (Ashley) Davis and Kristen Davis; siblings, Curt Jenkins and Michele (Dave) Fraser; dogs, Maxwell and Domino; as well as countless other family, friends, and loved ones.

Preceded in death by: parents Ellis and Marilyn (Stoddard) Jenkins; Sister, Shirlene Jenkins; as well as her dog Zeppelin.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13 at 11:00 am, at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Rev. Rich Rakay to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Cairo East Cemetery immediately following the service.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 12 also at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Delphos Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com