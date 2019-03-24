LIMA — Ronnie "Ron" L. Aller, 63, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Ron was born on August 21, 1955, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Harold and Pauline (McDougle) Aller. On November 27, 1982, he married his loving wife, Diane (Maag) Aller, who survives in Lima.

Ron proudly served in the Navy from 1975 to 1979. He was a computer analyst at Marathon Petroleum, retiring after 37 years. He was also a tax preparer for 33 years.

Ron loved to golf and was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a big family man who enjoyed watching and coaching his children when they were growing up. He also loved his dogs, Daisy and Kirby.

Besides his wife, Ron is survived by his two daughters: Lauren (Matt) Schwaiger of Lima and Jena (Nick) Sammetinger of Wapakoneta, a son Nathan Aller of Lima, grandchildren: Cameron and Braxton Schwaiger, brothers: Larry (Barb) Aller, Jerry (Cindy) Aller, and Chris Aller all of Findlay, sisters: Judy Aller of Naples, FL, Brenda Aller of Columbus, OH, Cheryl (Bob) Otto and Betsy (Bill) Valentine, both of Findlay, and brother-in-law Randy Gardner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Connie Gardner.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Father David Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima. Military graveside honors provided by VFW Post #1275.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio or the s Project.

