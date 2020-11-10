1/1
Ronnie L. Stevely
1938 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Ronnie L. Stevely, 82, of rural Wapakoneta, died peacefully 11:00 a.m., Sun. Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Duchouquet Twp., Auglaize Co., on May 24, 1938, the son of Chester & Katharyn (Snider) Stevely, who preceded him in death. On June 16, 1963, he married Janet R. Sidener, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 2 sons, Bryan (Kris) Stevely, Hardeeville, SC, Brad A. (Julie) Stevely, Wapakoneta, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several step- grandchildren & step-great grandchildren, a sister, Rita (Bill) Koch, Wapakoneta, a brother, Gary Stevely, Lakeview, OH.

Ronnie retired in 1998, from BP Chemical, Lima, after 29 years of service. He was a 1959 graduate of Cridersville High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Pusheta Rd., Wapakoneta, where he had served as a deacon for 30 years. Ronnie enjoyed playing golf and made a hole-in-one. His other hobbies included working outdoors, mowing grass, fixing things, bowling, and traveling. He was a loving husband, devoted friend, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m., Thurs. Nov. 12, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Kurt Klingbeil officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mathews Cemetery, near Cridersville, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends from 6-8 p.m., Wed. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Worship Anew - Lutheran Ministries Media. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In keeping with current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. The funeral service will live streamed on the funeral home face book page.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
