CELINA — Rory J. 'Chip' Elsass, age 63 of Celina, passed Wednesday morning at his residence. He was born September 6, 1956 in Lima, Ohio to the late Gerald M. and Carmen Joan Bodey Elsass. On May 16, 1992 he married LeAnn J. Clevenger, who survives in Celina.

On January 3, 2020 'Chip' retired from Pepsi and is a member of the Wapakoneta Community Worship Center. He was a great bowler and a Cleveland Browns fan. He loved collecting Pepsi items, Santa Clauses, Tootsie Cars, and tools.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Joshua J. (Jennifer) Elsass of Fryburg; Kevin D. (Sheena) Knight of Denver, CO; 3 daughters - Tricia N. (Sean) Noffsinger of Wapakoneta; Stephanie N. (Jeremy) Rollins of Whitwell, TN; Laura E. (Juan) Knight of Indianapolis, IN; 9 grandchildren - Austin, Blaine, Olivia, Grace, Noah, Landon, Victoria, Elizabeth, and Alexander; a brother - Shawn Elsass of Gonzales, CA; and a sister - Debby (Donald) Lillard of Bellefontaine.

He was preceded in death by a sister - Dianna Focht who died October 6, 2018 and a nephew - Ryan Lillard who died August 18, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m., Saturday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Service to follow immediately after visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

