CRIDERSVILLE — Rory K. 'Big R' Smith, age 55 of Cridersville, passed at 6:48 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, with his loving wife by his side. He was born January 13, 1965 in Lima, Ohio to Richard R. and Sally Ann Schgier Smith. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Cridersville. On October 1, 1988 he married Julie A. Black, and she survives in Cridersville.

Rory had worked as a chemical operator with Nutrien 'Potash' for over 34 years. He attended Cridersville United Methodist Church. His hobbies included playing poker and golfing. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Vikings, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his family.

Also surviving are 3 children - Beau C. (Brittney) Smith of Cridersville; twins - Hannah M. (John Morman) Smith of Shawnee and Dalton R. (Lyndsey Roberts) Smith of Cridersville; 2 grandpuppies - Roxie and Marlie; 3 grandchildren - Brylee K. Smith; Austin C. Morman; Kristofer P. 'KMan' Morman; 2 brothers - Richard A. (Stephanie) Smith of O'Fallon, Missouri; Russell L. Smith of Coldwater, Michigan; 2 sisters - Wendy S. Wertz of Wapakoneta; Candace L. (Austen) Roberts of Lima, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev Mark Hollinger and Rory's Uncle Rev. Robert Tussing will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Ch-Ki-Lo Food Pantry.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com