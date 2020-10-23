BELLEFONTAINE — Rosalie Carter, 91, formerly of New Hampshire, Ohio, passed away early Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine.

Rosalie was born on February 3, 1929 in New Hampshire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thaddeus W. and Carrie S. Wallace Wagstaff. She married Joe Carter in Wapakoneta on February 15, 1947 and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Alvin Wagstaff, Ellsworth Hutchison, William Hutchison and Frederick Hutchison.

Rosalie is survived by six children, Lana (Glenn) Williams of Lima, Renay (Rick) Fullerton of Bellefontaine, Scott (Jill) Carter of Pinehurst, NC, Tammy (Mike) White of Lima, Tim Carter of Lima, and Nannette (Nick) Schneider of Cleveland, TN, 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a sister, Evelyn (Gerald) Ferguson of Miamisburg, and several nieces and nephews.

Rosalie was a 1947 graduate of Waynesfield-Goshen High School. She was a member of New Hampshire United Methodist Church. Her love of music was encompassing including singing, playing piano and dancing. Rosalie was an avid fan of the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Her greatest joy came from being with her family and seeing her grandchildren, watching them in their many activities.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home North Chapel, 115 N. Main St., Lakeview. Burial will be at a later date in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be given in her name to Rousculp Church of Christ.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.