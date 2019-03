BERNE, Ind. — Rosalie Kirkland, 96, died at 7:19 a.m. March 21, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Community.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. March 29 at Swiss Village Retirement Center, Berne, Indiana. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Friends may call from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 30 minutes prior to services at the retirement center.