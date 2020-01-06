SPENCERVILLE — Rosalie "Rose" Settlemire, 81, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 5:25 PM Sunday January 5, 2020 in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville following an extended illness, with her loving family at her side.

She was born February 28, 1938 in Lima, a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Hazel B. Williams Fricke. On June 10, 1961 she married Raymond H. Settlemire, who survives along with seven children; Joyce (Chad) Grear of Spencerville, Linda (Gary) Dailey of Wapakoneta, Chris Monroe of Troy, David (Wanda) Settlemire of Celina, Brian (Beth Bowersock) Settlemire of Spencerville, Richard (Leo Ramirez) Settlemire of Chicago and Michael (Grace Gallimore) Settlemire of Spencerville; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Hilda (Dwight) Case of N.C., Flo (Kent) Hoel of Lima and Alice (Bob) Zoch of N.C. and one brother, David (Joan) Fricke of Baltimore, MD, several nieces and nephews and lots and lots of friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her son, Gary Dean Fricke, 4 brothers, William (Doris) Fricke, Paul (Mary) Fricke, Vernon Fricke and Donald Fricke and her sister; Lillian Mae (Jerry) McKee, her sister-in-law, Betty (Bob) Styer and brother-in-law, William (Marjorie) Settlemire.

She was a member of Agape Fellowship Ministries of rural Spencerville and its Blessing Womens Group from its origination, serving as its President and secretary until 2009 and sang with their Praise Team. She volunteered twenty years with the Spenceville Ambulance Service, serving as its President 5 years, secretary 6 years and trustee 3 years.

Rose and her husband of 58 years had many ventures in life, from helping her husband farm to owning and operating R. & R. Engine Service for 20 years and traveling across country on their motorcycle. She served as Chapter Director of Gold Wing Road Riders Association of Lima's Chapter "N" (Wonder "N" Wings) for four years.

ROSE LOVED HER CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN VERY MUCH.. She sure enjoyed the grandchildren so much and was thankful she was able to spend time with them and having the time to help make memories.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at 11 AM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastors Dan Murphy and Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery, South of Westminster.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 8 PM Wednesday and after 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roselawn Manor Activities Fund or to the Spencerville EMS.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]