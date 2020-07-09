1/1
Rosalind Cook
1957 - 2020
PEORIA, Ariz. — Rosalind Kay Cook, 62 passed away from this life and into the arms of God at 2:00 AM on June 28th 2020 at a home in Peoria, Arizona.

Rosalind was born August 18th, 1957 in Lima, Ohio to Earmon Cook Jr. (deceased) and Carol (Cook) Burden. Rosalind's mother, Carol and step-father, John Burden reside in AZ.

Prior to becoming disabled, Rosalind worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant. After surviving Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Rosalind relocated to AZ.

Rosalind and Larry Clipper, who survives in AL. are the proud parents of three beautiful children, Larry (Nya) Cook, Timika (Cook) (James) Johnson and Shannelle Clipper-Smith, Survivors also include a host of grand-children and great grand-children, all who reside in FL. Survivors also include two sisters, Dorothy "Missy" Smith of CA., Michelle "Shelly " Haywood of MD., a brother, Kris Kimmons of IL., nieces, Charmaine (Cook) Reese of OH., Camille Haywood of MD, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends from across the Country including Miriam Collins of LA and everyone at Valiant Hospice of AZ. who provided such excellence in care and services for Rosalind.

Rosalind is preceded in death by her very dear and loving big sister, Carol "Lynnie "(Cook) Jones.

Services will be July 14th, 2020 at the BEST funeral Services, Peoria, AZ from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm. Pastor Daniel of Valiant Hospice will perform a home-going prayer ceremony prior to the cremation service.

Friends and family are welcome to come out and celebrate at the graveside service; with social distancing and masks as indicated.. The graveside service will be performed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, Ohio on August 18th, 2020 at 10:00 AM.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
09:00 - 01:00 PM
BEST Funeral Services
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
