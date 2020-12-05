LIMA — Rosaline "Roz" L. Koogler, 75, passed away at 1:59 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Rosaline was born on October 2, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to the late John W. and Clara Elizabeth (Webb) Butcher. On December 29, 1963, she married Kenneth Koogler, who survives in Lima.

Rosaline retired from Wal-Mart in Ottawa where she had worked as a cashier and in lay-a-way. She was a Girl Scout leader and co-leader. Rosaline enjoyed reading and long car rides.

She is survived by her son, Tony (Vera) Miller of Ft. Jennings, OH; daughters: Kimberly Koogler, Kendra Erwin, and Kayla Koogler all of Lima; daughter-in-law, Jessica Cleveland, of Lima; three grandchildren: Matthew Cleveland, Kristal Erwin and James Erwin; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Lynn Koogler; son, Kevin Koogler; and grandson, Aiden Zimmerman.

The funeral service will begin at noon on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor James Washington will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will be in Lewis Grove Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .