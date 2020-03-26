WAPAKONETA — Roscoe Clarence Kizer, 79, of Wapakoneta, OH, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after a fierce fight with cancer. Roscoe was raised by the late James (Sarah) Kizer in Tiffin.

Roscoe joined his sister, Sharon Wenner, one year after she moved to the Kizer's home. His brother, Phillip Runion remained at home in Tiffin.

Roscoe began his working career at the early age of 12, working/setting pins at the bowling alley and serving at Jolly's Root Beer Stand. Roscoe loved baseball, remembering playing as young as five years old and his baseball career ended at age 42 with broken legs/ankles after being taken out at second base by an opponent "ringer". He was a 1958 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. He then proudly served in the United States navy from 1958 until 1960 and was Honorably discharged as a Third Class Petty Officer. Roscoe learned his lifelong skills while in the Navy. He learned IBM computer programming. Not only did Roscoe enjoy his new career but also played as the second baseman for the championship USNTC Baseball team. The winning score was 3-1 and Roscoe hit 2 RBI's and himself in!

Roscoe's greatest gain in life was when he married Dorothy Kane on May 12, 1962 and she preceded him in death. He has two wonderful children, Robert "Bob" Kizer and Patti (J.T.) Dunham. Roscoe bragged about his three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sam and Isabelle "Scooter" Dunham. His only regret was he did not spend enough time with them.

The year 1975 was memorable for Roscoe as he graduated from Lima Technical School, on the Dean's List with an Accounting/Data Processing Degree. Working in the community and closing out his career in retirement from Sheller Globe in Lima.

Roscoe loved sports especially the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State University football teams. He was an avid fisherman, reeling in the "Biggest Bluegill at Rice Lake in Canada and at Lake Erie. Roscoe's youth spent at the bowling alley paid off as an adult, Roscoe won the 1970 Bowl Down Cancer Tournament with a 791 series. If you know Roscoe, you know he never met a

stranger, he loved to talk and share about life. Many youth and parents remember him on the football gridiron officiating for 31 years from midgets to varsity high school football.

Roscoe was an Artisan, working with stained glass for four decades, a World War II historian, coin collector and a generous man. He belonged to the Eagles and was past President of Shelby County Coin Club, Secretary/Treasurer of many bowling leagues. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene.

There will be a private family burial held for Roscoe at Fairmont cemetery in Tiffin, Ohio. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Healthcare and Hospice, 3745 Shawnee Road, Suite 108, Lima, OH 45806. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.