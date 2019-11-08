LIMA — Rose A. Sites Arnold, 92, of Lima passed away, 2:01 a.m., November 7, 2019 at Elmcroft of Lima. She was born in Lima to the late Richard and Margaret (Feltz) Burger on January 21, 1927. She was married to John Sites, the father of her children and later to William Arnold who both preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She started her working career at St. Rita's School of Nursing and then went on to be a Purchasing Agent for Aircraft Dynamics for many years. Rose was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed cooking, playing cards and travelling. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her children and grandchildren and practicing her faith. She was also an avid OSU Buckeyes Fan!!

Rose is survived by her children, Patricia (Neil) Armentrout of Elida, Peggy (Earl) Masters of Lima, Nancy (Michael) Griffith of Elida, Laura (John) Baudo of Hilliard, David Sites of Lima and Rick (Marisa) Sites also of Lima. She leaves 24 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 14 step great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, her sister, Lucille Hendricks of Lima and a sister-in-law, Nancy Burger of Cridersville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Daniel Sites, and Steven (Connie) Sites and an infant daughter, Karen Kay Sites, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Sites, a grandson, Jimmy Franks and a step grandson, Aaron Griffith, her siblings, Dick & Jim Burger, her sisters, Hilda Evans, Sister Rita Burger and Sister Pauline Burger.

Family and friends may call Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at HANNEMAN-SIFERD FUNERAL HOME 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, OH.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father Kent Kaufman and Father David Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

The family wants to express their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Elmcroft of Lima as well as Bridge Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of our mother and grandmother.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Sites Arnold family. Online condolences can be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the following organizations: St Charles Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm St. Lima, Ohio 45805 or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Ln. Findlay, Ohio 45840