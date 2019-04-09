LIMA — Rose Ellen Barnhill, 78 of Lima, passed away April 9, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Rose was born July 10, 1940 in Lima, to Clarence and Fleta (Early) Miley, who preceded her in death. On June 11, 1960, she married Everett Barnhill, Jr., who survives her in Lima. Rose attended Lima Senior High School where she met the love of her life. She retired from Avon after 31 years, retired from Phillip's and worked at Kohl's. Rose enjoyed sewing, knitting, needlepoint, crocheting and she was an avid garage saler. In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by her daughter, Lisa Barnhill; sons, Todd Barnhill and Trent Barnhill; daughter, Lora (Kirk) Sullivan; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Lester (Eloise) Miley and her sisters-in-law, Betty Bacon, Wilma Davis, Diane Heilman and Carol (Don) Thomas. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Everette E. Barnhill, Sr.; mother-in-law, Vivian Barnhill; sisters-in-law, Linda Bockrath and Judy Bodine and her brother-in-law, Jim Davis. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Tim Benjamin to officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.