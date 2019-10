INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rose Marie Browder, 83, died Oct. 13, 2019, at Community Hospital East, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Celina. Pastor Darrel Herring will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Swamp College Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call 30 minutes prior to services at the funeral home.