ST. MARYS — Rose Cleland, 84, died at 3:48 a.m. Aug. 31, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Anchor Church, Celina. Pastor Simon Young will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.