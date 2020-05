Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Rose Marie "Rosie" Cole, 82, died May 8, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor. Private family services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eley Funeral Home, Wapakoneta. Burial will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens at a later date.



