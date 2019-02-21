DELPHOS — Rose Mary Fetzer, age 83 of Delphos, passed at 7:40 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health Care System. She was born June 27, 1935 in Paulding County, Ohio to the late Ralph and Nina Baughman Koenig. On November 3, 1956 she married Orby G. Fetzer, who preceded her in death on January 28, 2019.

Mrs. Fetzer retired in 1990 from New Delphos Manufacturing and was a member of the St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church of Delphos. She was very active and belonged the the Delphos Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 471, following in her mother's footsteps, she was a past president; a life member of the V.F.W. Auxillary Post #3035 of Delphos, and a life member of the U.S.B.C.

Surviving is a son - John (Sheryl) Fetzer of Delphos; 2 granddaughters - Kristy and Danielle.

She was preceded in death by a son - Timothy Fetzer; 2 brothers - John Koenig and Richard Koening and an infant sister.

A memorial service will begin 5:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Father Scott Perry, Delphos Eagles and V.F.W. Auxilliary will participate.

Private family burial of the cremated remains will be St. John's Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alicia Wagner for Braxton Strong, grandson of life long friends of Rosie and Orb who has cancer.

