LIMA — Rose M. "Rosie" Gorman, 88, of Lima, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 12:34 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on July 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Jennie (Sanzone) Martarello, who both preceded her in death. On October 18, 1952, she married Thomas R. Gorman, who preceded her in death on January 26, 1998.

She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Silver Sneakers, Senior Citizens Services, was a Red Hatter in Florida and was very active at Primrose Retirement Community. She was also very active at St. Sebastian's Church in Florida. She was known for her cooking, especially her muffaletta.

Surviving are her two sons Thomas R. Gorman of Delphos and Glen R. (Cindy) Gorman of Lima; her two daughters Jayne A. (Doug) Miller and Mary K. (Dennis) Baker, both of Lima; her seven grandchildren Andrea, Tommy, Shawn, Aimee, Caitlin, Megan and Shannon; her ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers Angelo, John and Joe Martarello; her two sisters Janet Potter and Mary Malon.

Per Rosie's request a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Fr. Kent Kaufman officiating.

Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, Carla's Fund at Primrose Retirement Community or Deb's Dogs.

The family would like to thank all of Rosie's caregivers for their love and care over the last year.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATIONS SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

