LIMA — Rose Marie (Raymond) Johnson, 64 of Lima, passed away at 4:44 a.m. Fri Dec 6,2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born May 11,1955 in Adrian, MI to Donald and Hattie Raymond who preceded her in death. In 1978 she met William Johnson and they married on 3-4-1994 he survives in Lima.

Rose was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She will always be remembered for her ability to always put others before herself and will be dearly missed by all those fortunate to know her.

She is survived by her children - Sherrie(Matt) Courtney of Lima, OH , Roy(Melanie)Stringer IV of Dupont, OH., Billie(Mike)Shilling of Lafayette, OH, and Rick(Ashley)Johnson of Van Wert, OH. Her Grandchildren - Roy Stringer V, Lonnie Rader Jr.(Taler), McKenzie Green, Aaron Stringer, Kennedi Shilling, Madi Shilling, Carter Johnson. Her 3 Great Grandchildren - Alenna, Novalee, KaMiyah and her dog Jill.

A private memorial dinner will be held by her family at a later date.